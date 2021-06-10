Euro 2020 – Who is Romelu Lukaku's wife and does he have kids?

Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to fire Belgium to glory at this summer's European Championship.

The striker has won 93 caps for the Red Devils at the time of writing, having made his international debut in 2010. He is the country's all-time top scorer with 60 goals.

Lukaku is not married, and he is not known to have a girlfriend at the moment.

He was previously in a relationship with Sarah Mens, a Dutch woman he met while on holiday in the United States in 2016.

Lukaku and Mens dated for five years but decided to break up earlier this year.

That off-field event did not seem to affect the striker's football: Lukaku scored 30 goals in all competitions last season and spearheaded Inter's successful Serie A title charge.

He will now be hoping to add a Euro 2020 winner's medal to his collection, with Belgium among the favourites to lift the trophy at the pan-continental tournament, which will be hosted by 11 different cities across Europe.

The Red Devils were underwhelming at Euro 2016 and suffered a shock elimination at the hands of Wales in the quarter-finals.

Roberto Martinez took charge after that tournament and led Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

They are hoping to go one better this summer, and in Lukaku they have one of the leading candidates to finish as the competition's top scorer.

Belgium, who were one of only two teams to amass maximum points in Euro 2020 qualifying, will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the group stage.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Belgium's best ever showing at a European Championship came when they finished as runners-up in 1980, when they were beaten 2-1 by West Germany in the final.