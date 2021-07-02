Euro 2020: Who is the referee for Belgium vs Italy?

Belgium vs Italy kicks off in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals tonight, with Slavko Vincic taking charge of the fixture.

Slovenian Vincic has refereed four games in the Champions League, this season taking charge of Chelsea's 2-0 win over Porto and Liverpool's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig. He was also the referee for Manchester United's 1-1 draw with AC Milan this season and Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Villarreal in the Europa League.

So far at Euro 2020, Vincic has refereed the 0-0 draw between Spain and Sweden from Group E and Switzerland's win over Turkey in the final matchday of Group A.

Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic will be the assistant referees for the match tonight.