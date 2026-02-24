Bodo/Glimt star Kasper Hogh was excellent in the first leg last week

Watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt today as the Italian side have work to do to secure a passage to the last 16, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt key information • Date: Tuesday 24 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: San Siro, Milan • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Inter Milan have their work cut out if they want to avoid elimination at the play-off stage against Bodo/Glimt.

The Norwegian minnows have a two-goal lead to hang onto heading to the San Siro, and now must defend like trojans to knock out one of European football's big boys.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt in the UK

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Tuesday.

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt will be shown on TNT Sports 1 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Tuesday.

Watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

Watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt in the US

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt live through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can watch Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt live through Stan Sport.

Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt: Preview

After losing four of their last four Champions League games, Inter are staring down the barrel of a shock upset.

Bodo/Glimt’s terrific display last week means it’s the Serie A leaders who have it all to do, with a two-goal deficit to make up in this one.

It remains to be seen whether star man and key striker Lisandro Martinez features, given he has struggled with injury of late.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu is also in line to return after missing the first leg, with his experience and European nuisance vitally needed at the San Siro.

Bodo/Glimt have been the surprise package of the season so far and have been on a remarkable run of form of late.

What makes their form even more impressive is that the Norwegian side hasn’t played any domestic football since November and this remains their only source of football.

Jens Petter Hauge will be bidding to add to his tally of five Champions League goals so far this season, and he will be buoyed after netting in the first leg last week.

If he scores in this one, he will also set a new record for most goals by a Norwegian player for a Norwegian club in a single Champions League campaign.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Inter 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Inter have an awful lot to do but we think Bodo will narrowly progress in this one.