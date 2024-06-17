Euro 2024 Best Player of the Tournament odds: Seven contenders emerge

England playmaker Jude Bellingham has been named as the favourite to win the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award following his excellent match-winning display against Serbia in the Three Lions’ opening game.

The prize was first awarded in 1996, with Germany’s Matthias Sammer claiming the inaugural award, followed by Zinedine Zidane, Theodoros Zagorakis, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Antoine Griezmann. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed the Player of the Year tournament at Euro 2020 three years ago. That means the award has gone to a player from the winning nation every year except 2016, when Frenchman Griezmann took the award ahead of any of the victorious Portugal squad.

Here’s a look at the runners and riders for the Euro 2024 player of the tournament award. Odds below are courtesy of William Hill and correct as of 3:30pm on Monday 17th June.

Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament contenders: 1. Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 20

Odds: 6/1

Bellingham will already have been among the favourites before the tournament kicked off, but his chances have been boosted by his claiming a goal and the man of the match award in his brilliant display for England against Serbia.

One of the most talented players in world football already, the player of the tournament would cap a banner year for a player who has already claimed the La Liga equivalent and won the Champions League over the past few weeks.

2. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the favourites for the Golden Boot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club: PSG/Real Madrid

Age: 25

Odds: 13/2

France are yet to get their campaign under way at time of writing, but Mbappe’s standing here reflects the big things that are expected of their most talismanic player.

Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup and came second in the voting for the Golden Ball – but Argentina’s Lionel Messi won’t pose him any competition here, of course. He may need to get used to sharing the spotlight with Bellingham, however…

3. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane at full-time against Serbia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 30

Odds: 12/1

England’s all-time top goalscorer will feel right at home in Germany after enjoying a brilliant first season at Bayern Munich, winning the European Golden Shoe and finishing as the top scorer in the Champions League.

Kane won the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup, and will be hoping to be more involved as the tournament wears on having had a quiet game against Serbia until he had a headed effort turned against the crossbar.

=4. Toni Kroos (Germany)

Toni Kroos is playing his last tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 34

Odds: 14/1

Euro 2024 is the last hurrah for the iconic midfielder, who announced last month that he will hang up his boots when the tournament draws to a close.

"People said I could easily play a few more years — and maybe that’s the case, but I don’t want to reach the point where people say, ‘Pffff, why is he still playing?’. So I chose the best moment. And the best moment is now.”

It certainly would be if he helped guide his country to the trophy on home soil – and claimed the individual gong to boot.

=4. Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Jamal Musiala started Euro 2024 with a bang (Image credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Club: Bayern Munich

Age: 21

Odds: 14/1

The former England youth international keeps alive the strong representation from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among the favourites for the player of the tournament award.

Musiala scored Germany’s second goal against Scotland and caused no end of problems for the opposition defence as the hosts ran riot in their opening game, putting the winger in with a strong shout to earn plaudits if he can continue in the same vein.

=4. Phil Foden (England)

Phil Foden hasn't started the Euros as strongly as some (Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Club: Manchester City

Age: 24

Odds: 14/1

Like Kane, the Premier League player of the year had a quiet first outing on Sunday evening, but it seems there is still a sense that his time could yet come.

We all know what Foden is capable of after seeing him score a goal every other game in all competitions for Manchester City last season, on top of hitting double figures for assists. If Gareth Southgate can find a way to get that out of him in an England shirt, he could be massive for the side.

7. Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Florian Wirtz scored the first goal of the Euros (Image credit: Alamy)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 21

Odds: 16/1

The scorer of the very first goal of the tournament as he put Germany ahead ten minutes in against Scotland, Wirtz played a pivotal role in helping Bayer Leverkusen complete a league and cup double without losing a single game last season.

Just as capable of providing for other as getting on the scoresheet himself, Wirtz got 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games for Xabi Alonso’s side, and could prove just as important at his first major tournament for his country.

