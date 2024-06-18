Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo just made history

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo will have his sights on at least one more record after breaking one as soon as the ref' whistle went vs Czech Republic

Euro 2024 golden boot contenders Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on June 11, 2024 in Aveiro, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another new record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-established his lead as the player who has appeared at the most Euros of any player in history.

The Portugal legend was named in the starting lineup for his country’s Group F clash with the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, marking this the sixth separate European Championships he has played a part in.

