Euro 2024: England lead way for home-based players with two squads completely abroad

By
published

The global nature of football has been highlighted by the make-up of the squads at Euro 2024 with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham the only foreign-based England players

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham celebrate a goal for England against Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying in Octber 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Switzerland did not have a single representative from the Swiss league in their side in their 3-1 group stage opening victory over Hungary on Saturday afternoon – which was not too surprising, given they only have two domestic players in their squad.

The Swiss will not be alone in that over the course this tournament, however, with only six of the 24 competing nations naming predominantly home-based players in their 26-man squads. Most nations are in single figures, including some big hitters like France, the Netherlands and Portugal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.