Euros legends: Was Jari Litmanen the greatest player to never play in an international tournament?

Any fantasy XI comprising the most talented footballers never to grace a major international tournament simply has to feature Jari Litmanen of Finland. Indeed, alongside Liberia’s George Weah and Northern Ireland’s George Best, he would be a rightful candidate to captain that side.

The playmaker was imperious at his best, as seen in a glittering club career spent most successfully at Ajax – with whom he won the Champions League – either side of spells with Barcelona and Liverpool.

But while Litmanen enjoyed fleeting moments of international success, Finland rarely threatened to qualify for a tournament where he could showcase his immeasurable talent to a wider audience.

There were two close calls. Finland, and Litmanen, took a difficult Euro 2008 qualifying group right down to the wire, 10 years on from their most painful near-miss. In the final game of 1998 World Cup qualifying, Tepi Moilanen’s tragicomic own goal at home to Hungary turned a win into a draw, sending Finland’s opponents into a play-off at their expense.

Ungratefully, Hungary lost it to Yugoslavia, 12-1 on aggregate.

What Litmanen lacked in team achievements with Finland, however, he made up for in longevity. The schemer won 137 caps between 1989 and 2010, making him the only man in history to play international football across four different decades. He celebrated by becoming the oldest goalscorer in European Championship qualifying history soon after, aged 39.

Those later appearances for Finland weren’t through mere sentiment. Blessed with a first touch to die for and the ability to conjure a magical moment from nothing, the veteran remained an inspiration to his nation even in the twilight years of his career.

Litmanen ended his Finland tenure with 32 goals, making him their record goalscorer – until Teemu Pukki overtakes him. For all of the personal accolades, Litmanen picked up, however, a chance to play for his country at a tournament is the one that got away.

