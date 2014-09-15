Facts: Which summer signing has already broken a Premier League record?
By Joe Brewin
It's your weekly dosage of Premier League factoids...
Arsenal 2-2 Man City
- Aaron Ramsey now has 3 assists and 4 goals in his last 8 Premier League games.
- Since the start of last season, no Arsenal player has provided more Premier League assists than Aaron Ramsey (9).
- Jesus Navas collected his first away Premier League assist.
- Sergio Aguero has scored 9 goals in his last 11 away Premier League appearances.
- Laurent Koscielny made 9 interceptions, more than any other player this weekend.
- Wojciech Szczesny made more saves (6) than any other keeper this weekend.
Chelsea 4-2 Swansea
- John Terry now has 3 Premier League own goals for Chelsea, a joint-high alongside Steve Clarke, Michael Duberry and Frank Sinclair.
- Cesc Fabregas is the first player in Premier League history to assist a goal in 6 consecutive games.
- Diego Costa is only the second player in Premier League history to score in each of his first 4 games (along with Micky Quinn).
- Costa is the second-highest scorer after 4 games of a Premier League season (after Rooney with 8 in 2011/12)
- Costa has scored with 7 of his 10 shots on target this season.
Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley
- The Eagles are unbeaten in 10 home league meetings with Burnley (W4 D6, 7 clean sheets), a run that goes back to December 2001.
- This was the first time that Crystal Palace have taken a point from Burnley in the top flight.
- Crystal Palace have never won a Premier League home game in September (D4 L5).
- Burnley kept an away clean sheet for the first time in the Premier League.
Southampton 4-0 Newcastle
- Graziano Pelle has scored 3 goals in his last 2 Premier League appearances after bagging 50 in his final 2 seasons in Holland.
- Dusan Tadic has provided 4 assists in his last 6 league games.
- Jack Cork has scored 2 goals in his last 3 games (all comps) after a run of 125 without a goal.
- Morgan Schneiderlin has already scored more goals this season (3) than he did last term (2).
Stoke 0-1 Leicester
- Leonardo Ulloa has now scored in 3 of his 4 Premier League appearances.
- Leicester kept their first clean sheet in 12 Premier League games.
- Stoke are the only Premier League side yet to net in the first half of a game this season.
- No player had more shots off target than Peter Crouch (4) this weekend.
Sunderland 2-2 Tottenham
- Nacer Chadli has 3 goals in 3 Premier League appearances this season after netting in just 1 of 24 last term.
- Sunderland have only won 3 of their last 15 home league games (D5 L7).
- Tottenham hit the woodwork twice – they only did so 12 times in the whole of 2013/14.
West Brom 0-2 Everton
- Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goal for a club that owns him; his previous 32 had all been out on loan.
- Everton managed only their second clean sheet in 9 Premier League trips to The Hawthorns.
- Leighton Baines now has 2 assists this season, halfway to his total for 2013/14.
Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa
- The game produced just 2 shots on target, with the second effort coming in the 11th minute.
- Liverpool had only 1 shot on target in 1 game last season – also against Villa (at Villa Park).
- The Villans have scored 4 goals from just 6 shots on target this season. They have had fewer shots on target than any other side in the division.
- Paul Lambert’s side didn’t manage a single effort on goal in the second half.
- Only Arsenal (76% vs Crystal Palace) have had more possession in a single game in the Premier League this season than Liverpool had in this match (74%).
Man United 4-0 QPR
- Ander Herrera made more tackles (8) and completed more passes (77) today than he did in any La Liga game in 2013/14.
- Daley Blind attempted 112 passes on his debut, the fifth-highest total by a player in the Premier League this season.
- Wayne Rooney scored his 175th Premier League goal, meaning he is now joint-level with Thierry Henry in the all-time goal list.
- Juan Mata has now scored 8 goals in his last 10 league appearances for Manchester United.
- 8 of QPR’s 9 shots came in the second half.
- United recorded a pass completion of 91%, the highest in a single game this season.
- Angel Di Maria’s goal was the first from a direct free-kick in the Premier League this season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.