FIFA 20: The best Premier League XI under two million coins

Card prices have taken a massive hit over the past month giving you a chance to snag some elite Premier League players for much cheaper than they should be.

On that note, here's a look at the best Premier League XI under two million coins, capable of leading you to glory in the weekend league.

GK - David De Gea

A case could be made for the likes of Ederson and Allison to be on this list considering they both possess great stats.

However, De Gea boasts the ‘saves with feet trait’ which allows him to save more driven shots than the average goalkeeper, giving him an edge over his peers on FIFA 20.

Price: 37k

LB - Andrew Robertson

Plain and simple Andrew Robertson is the best Premier League left-back on FIFA 20.

With Robertson’s ability to cross the ball being rated 89, he’s able to make significant attacking contributions with crosses from the left-flank.

A shadow chemistry style would grant Robertson 97 pace whilst also boosting his overall defensive stat from 80 to 88.

Price: 35k

CB - NIF Virgil Van Dijk

Boasting a massive 6ft 4in frame, Virgil Van Dijk is a monster among men.

The Dutchman proved to be one of the best defenders on FIFA 19, and despite his lack of blistering pace, his FUT item remains one of the best centre-backs you can buy on FIFA 20.

Price: 512k

CB - Scream Nicholas Otamendi

Otamendi’s halloween card is one of the best Premier League centre-backs you can pair Virgil Van Dijk up with. For 205k coins, you’ll be getting a ton of bang for your buck considering the likes of Joe Gomez (UCL Live card) and David Luiz (Flashback card), both of whom are quite similar to Otamendi cost around 300k and 500k coins respectively.

With a shadow chemistry style, Otamendi’s pace will receive a tidy +12 boost, giving him 92 pace.

Price: 205k

RB - Kyle Walker

Since FIFA 18, Kyle Walker has established himself as the best Premier League right-back to have on your Ultimate Team. Standing at 6’0 and boasting 83 jumping, Walker is well-equipped to handle aerial threats.

His pace (91) and stamina (89) will allow him to perform like an absolute unit in your team’s defensive set-up.

Price: 25k

CDM - IF Fabinho

Having a player of Fabinho’s ilk in your side will make your team incredibly difficult to break down.

What he lacks in pace, he makes up for with his defensive contributions making him one of the best defensive midfielders you can sign in the Premier League.

Price: 140k

CDM - NIF N’Golo Kanté

In order to achieve a balanced midfield set-up, you need to have one physical midfielder and one agile midfielder in your team. Fabinho can act as the former, while N’Golo Kanté is the best Premier League player you can sign to act as the latter.

With his agility and balance being rated 82 and 92 respectively, Kanté will be able to move across the pitch with ease, tracking runs and making key interceptions.

You can’t go wrong with Kanté in your Premier League XI.

Price: 282k

CAM - NIF Kevin De Bruyne

The No.10 role is arguably the most important role on FIFA 20, which is why the role needs to be performed by an elite midfielder, on that note, the best CAM you could possibly make use of is Kevin De Bryune.

The Belgium international boasts 92 passing, 86 shooting and 87 dribbling, making him a menace in the attacking third.

Price: 205k

LW - NIF Sadio Mané

Sadio Mané’s NIF card is one of the best FUT items you can have in your squad.

With 94 pace and 74 physicality, there aren’t many defenders capable of keeping up with him on the game.

Price: 200k

RW - NIF Mohamed Salah

Salah, like Mane, is an incredible player on FIFA 20. He boasts blistering pace, nimble footwork and immense strength making him one of the best wingers you can sign on Ultimate Team.

The only downside to his card is his three-star weak foot, but if you stick to using his left foot, then you’ll have no problem scoring worldies on Division Rivals and the Weekend League.

Price: 157k

ST - NIF Son Heung-min

Son, or Sonaldo as he’s popularly known in the FIFA community, ticks all the boxes in terms of what you need from a striker - he’s 6ft, possesses a 5 star weak foot and boasts 98 pace and 92 shooting with a hunter chemistry style.

Price: 262k

