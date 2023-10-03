Finland Euro 2024 squad: Markku Kanerva's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Finland Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Markku Kanerva's side in contention to reach their second successive European Championship.

Finland made their major tournament debut at Euro 2020, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 after finishing third in their group.

Third in a highly competitive group also containing Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan as things stand, Euro 2024 qualification is still in Finland's hands.

Finland's squad

Finland Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)

GK: Jesse Joronen (Venezia)

GK: Viljami Sinisalo (Exeter City on loan from Aston Villa)

DF: Arttu Hoskonen (Cracovia)

DF: Richard Jensen (Aberdeen)

DF: Robert Ivanov (Eintracht Braunschweig)

DF: Miro Tenho (HJK Helsinki)

DF: Pyry Soiri (HJK Helsinki)

DF: Diogo Tomas (Odd)

DF: Nikolai Alho (Volos)

DF: Jere Uronen (Charlotte FC

DF: Noah Pallas (AC Oulu)

DF: Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan (HJK Helsinki)

MF: Glen Kamara (Leeds United)

MF: Robert Taylor (Inter Miami)

MF: Oliver Antman (Nordsjaelland)

MF: Rasmus Schuller (Djurgarden)

MF: Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Prague)

MF: Matti Peltola (HJK Helsinki)

MF: Niilo Maenpaa (Warta Poznan)

MF: Ilmari Niskanen (Exeter City)

MF: Daniel Hakans (Valerenga)

FW: Benjamin Kallman (Cracovia)

FW: Teemu Pukki (Minnesota United)

FW: Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia)

Finland Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Finland manager: Markku Kanerva

Markku Kanerva, Finland manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

In charge of the Finland national team since 2016, Markku Kanerva made history by guiding the Eagle-owls to Euro 2020.

Prior to his appointment, he served as assistant manager, having previously coached the country's U21s.

A defender during his playing days, Kanerva won 59 caps for Finland in the 80s and 90s.

Finland's star player

Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki (Image credit: Alamy)

Finland's vice-captain all-time record goalscorer, Teemu Pukki is still a mainstay of the national team – having made his senior debut back in 2009.

The former Norwich City and Celtic striker plays his club football in the United States with MLS outfit Minnesota United these days.

