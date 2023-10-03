Finland Euro 2024 squad: Markku Kanerva's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Finland Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Eagle-owls set their sights on a second straight major tournament
The Finland Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Markku Kanerva's side in contention to reach their second successive European Championship.
Finland made their major tournament debut at Euro 2020, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 after finishing third in their group.
Third in a highly competitive group also containing Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan as things stand, Euro 2024 qualification is still in Finland's hands.
Finland's squad
Finland Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)
- GK: Jesse Joronen (Venezia)
- GK: Viljami Sinisalo (Exeter City on loan from Aston Villa)
- DF: Arttu Hoskonen (Cracovia)
- DF: Richard Jensen (Aberdeen)
- DF: Robert Ivanov (Eintracht Braunschweig)
- DF: Miro Tenho (HJK Helsinki)
- DF: Pyry Soiri (HJK Helsinki)
- DF: Diogo Tomas (Odd)
- DF: Nikolai Alho (Volos)
- DF: Jere Uronen (Charlotte FC
- DF: Noah Pallas (AC Oulu)
- DF: Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan (HJK Helsinki)
- MF: Glen Kamara (Leeds United)
- MF: Robert Taylor (Inter Miami)
- MF: Oliver Antman (Nordsjaelland)
- MF: Rasmus Schuller (Djurgarden)
- MF: Kaan Kairinen (Sparta Prague)
- MF: Matti Peltola (HJK Helsinki)
- MF: Niilo Maenpaa (Warta Poznan)
- MF: Ilmari Niskanen (Exeter City)
- MF: Daniel Hakans (Valerenga)
- FW: Benjamin Kallman (Cracovia)
- FW: Teemu Pukki (Minnesota United)
- FW: Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia)
Finland Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Finland manager: Markku Kanerva
In charge of the Finland national team since 2016, Markku Kanerva made history by guiding the Eagle-owls to Euro 2020.
Prior to his appointment, he served as assistant manager, having previously coached the country's U21s.
A defender during his playing days, Kanerva won 59 caps for Finland in the 80s and 90s.
Finland's star player
Teemu Pukki
Finland's vice-captain all-time record goalscorer, Teemu Pukki is still a mainstay of the national team – having made his senior debut back in 2009.
The former Norwich City and Celtic striker plays his club football in the United States with MLS outfit Minnesota United these days.
FAQs
How many players are Finland allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...