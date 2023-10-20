Football Manager 2024: Who are Atletico Pamplona?

In Football Manager 2024, Atletico Pamplona are listed as a La Liga side that you can take charge of.

Given that Sports Interactive – the studio behind the game – don't have the rights to every club, some team names need to be altered as not to infringe on rights. In the past, Juventus have had an exclusivity deal with Pro Evolution Soccer (now eFootball), which meant that they had to be renamed as Zebre within the FM world. Manchester United are currently out of the game, too, listed as Manchester UFC from FM22 onwards.

Unfortunately, this means that often, you come across teams that you might not be aware of. There are a number in the game, such as Parthenope, Real Hispalis and Real San Sebastian.

Osasuna are known as Atletico Pamplona in FM23 (Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Atletico Pamplona is the club name in Football Manager 2024 given to Osasuna.

Osasuna are situated in Pamplona, Navarre, giving the club its name within the game. Their full name, however, is Club Atletico Osasuna, which is where the Atletico part of their FM name comes from.

Football Manager 2023 contains UEFA licensed competitions (Image credit: SI)

“So last year, we added graphics for the Bundesliga, to make it look like a Bundesliga match would on the telly – and it went down really well,” Miles Jacobson, Studio Director at Sports Interactive, the team behind the game, told FFT last year.

“So we were already going to do it for the EFL this year. Then UEFA came along and we got a chance to do it for that. Because of the UEFA deal, we decided to revamp the cup draws in-game, too. We’ve got the music – you might as well use the music in more places!”

The Football Manager 2024 beta is out now, with new features teased ahead of the game's drop. Netflix is set to carry the game, while FFT's list of the wonderkids to watch out for is also out already.

Miles Jacobson of Sports Interactive, the team behind FM, has spoken to FFT about the introduction of the Japanese J-League, how realistic the Saudi Pro League is in the new game and how set pieces have improved – he's also revealed that the FM team are constantly playing catchup to the great Pep Guardiola.

