Quiz! Can you get 100% on our Real Madrid Galacticos quiz?
Are you an expert on Real Madrid glory and Galacticos?
Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and have had some of its greatest ever players on their books.
There's a lot of history to get through, so we've set a fiendish challenge for the most knowledgeable Madridistas.
Are you an expert on Europe's most successful and most celebrated football club? Let's find out!
Football clubs don't get any more famous than this. With 15 European Cups and a barely believable 36 Spanish league titles, Real Madrid are football's ultimate apex predator.
But how much do you know about Real Madrid when you're put on the spot?
No time limit and 10 devilish questions to answer.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.
