Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?

It's time for another famous FourFourTwo quiz and today's teaser is all about the players who have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season.

The beginning of the 2024/25 season is among us, handing one player the opportunity to add themselves to a list of 30 players who have scored the very first goal in a Premier League season.

This one may test the younger members of the audience…

TRY NEXT (Image credit: STEVE PARKIN/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?

Your task is a simple one, as we ask you to name those 30 players, stretching back to the very first Premier League season in 1992/93.

We've put eight minutes on the clock and you have 30 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 2010s?

Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?

Quiz! Can you name these players' famous fathers?