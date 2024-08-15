Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?
We're testing your knowledge on the players who have struck first in each of the 30 Premier League seasons so far
It's time for another famous FourFourTwo quiz and today's teaser is all about the players who have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season.
The beginning of the 2024/25 season is among us, handing one player the opportunity to add themselves to a list of 30 players who have scored the very first goal in a Premier League season.
This one may test the younger members of the audience…
Your task is a simple one, as we ask you to name those 30 players, stretching back to the very first Premier League season in 1992/93.
We've put eight minutes on the clock and you have 30 players to guess.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
