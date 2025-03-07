Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

Which English players tried their luck overseas?

LA Galaxy duo David Beckham and Chris Birchall celebrate their 2011 MLS Cup success
LA Galaxy duo David Beckham and Chris Birchall (Image credit: Getty Images)

We have another football quiz for you, and it's all about English footballers playing abroad.

Despite a strong domestic league, English football has a long and rich history of exporting players.

Some have headed to big overseas clubs or new leagues as global superstars, others to find a home away from home in the game.

England's role in taking football to the rest of the world is well documented and its influence is still felt in the identities of many of the global game's great institutions.

But how much do you know about English football's finest playing exports?

No time limit and 10 teasing questions to answer.

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

