Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

We have another football quiz for you, and it's all about English footballers playing abroad.

Despite a strong domestic league, English football has a long and rich history of exporting players.

Some have headed to big overseas clubs or new leagues as global superstars, others to find a home away from home in the game.

England's role in taking football to the rest of the world is well documented and its influence is still felt in the identities of many of the global game's great institutions.

But how much do you know about English football's finest playing exports?

No time limit and 10 teasing questions to answer.

