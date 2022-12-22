Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?

12 minutes on the clock, 42 players to pick from 80 possible options.

400 games is a lot of football.

At the top level, there's 38 matches in a season. That means that if you play every single week across all that time, it'll take you 11 years to reach the magic 4-0-0.

Now consider just how consistent you'd have to be for that. You'd have to play for a top-flight club for well over a decade and not have too many injuries across all that time. You'd have to remain in the English top flight, staving off relegation or offers from abroad.

The highest appearance count on this list currently stands at 653 matches. That's almost as impressive as an Erling Haaland goal tally…

