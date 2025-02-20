Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?

The Premier League came into existence more than 30 years ago, with the introduction of the competition providing something of a cut-off to delineate between eras.

While we're fully aware that football history did not start with the 1992/93 season, it is a handy way to line up our latest quiz, as we're testing your top three knowledge of the modern era.

Everyone knows the winners, but who are the teams that have snuck in to get a podium finish?

Quiz! Can you name every manager who's managed three or more Premier League clubs?

This one is, therefore, simple enough. For each and every Premier League season since since the inaugural 1992/93 campaign, we're asking you to name the top three in order.

With 32 seasons played, that's 96 places to fill - but obviously plenty of teams pop up more more than once. We're giving 12 minutes to work your way through the list and get evert 1-2-3 down.

Need further assistance? Don’t worry, we all do sometimes! Simply log in to Kwizly, and they’ll provide you with an extra hint.

And what's a quiz without the bragging rights to go with it?

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

