Quiz! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?

By
published

We've got a series of competition logos for you – all we want you to do is tell us where or when it was used

A detailed view of the No room for racism logo is seen on the shirt of Marc Cucurella inside the Chelsea dressing room prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on August 13, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Football quiz time, and it's all about logos today.

You'll recognise images from particular tournaments and competitions for the rest of your life.

Zidane's volley against Leverkusen: you just know when, where and what it meant. The Hand of God. Ryan Giggs against Arsenal. Of course, having a patch on your sleeve reveals the competition, too.

TRY NEXT

French soccer player Eric Cantona attends the launch of Nike's Scorpion Knockout soccer tournament at the Millennium Dome June 1, 2002 in London, England.

(Image credit: John Li/Getty Images)

Quiz! Can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament?

We've lined up 25 logos and insignias that you may remember from tournaments gone by or that you've seen in random leagues. Can you recognise them?

They range in difficulty…

No time limit on this one, 25 logos to guess.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.