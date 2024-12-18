Quiz! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?
We've got a series of competition logos for you – all we want you to do is tell us where or when it was used
Football quiz time, and it's all about logos today.
You'll recognise images from particular tournaments and competitions for the rest of your life.
Zidane's volley against Leverkusen: you just know when, where and what it meant. The Hand of God. Ryan Giggs against Arsenal. Of course, having a patch on your sleeve reveals the competition, too.
We've lined up 25 logos and insignias that you may remember from tournaments gone by or that you've seen in random leagues. Can you recognise them?
They range in difficulty…
No time limit on this one, 25 logos to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the 40 most valuable players in the world right now?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 star to play in England?
Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have scored at an international tournament since 1992?
Quiz! Can you name Pep Guardiola's 50 most-used players?
Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.