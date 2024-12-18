Quiz! Can you guess these tournaments from their logos?

Football quiz time, and it's all about logos today.

You'll recognise images from particular tournaments and competitions for the rest of your life.

Zidane's volley against Leverkusen: you just know when, where and what it meant. The Hand of God. Ryan Giggs against Arsenal. Of course, having a patch on your sleeve reveals the competition, too.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: John Li/Getty Images) Quiz! Can you name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament?

We've lined up 25 logos and insignias that you may remember from tournaments gone by or that you've seen in random leagues. Can you recognise them?

They range in difficulty…

No time limit on this one, 25 logos to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

