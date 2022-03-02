Quiz! Can you name every club in Germany's top three tiers?

You have eight minutes to guess 56 clubs.

The second tier of German football is packed with huge names who have won the national title in the past two decades. There's a club three tiers down who managed it in the late 90s.

You've got to love German football, haven't you? There's no such thing as a small club, with even those a little further down the pyramid playing to crowds bigger than you'd expect in some top European tiers.

And the German Cup may well reward one of those smaller sides this year. With the big two teams out of the competition (we're not going to tell you who, now, are we?), there's a chance for a different name on the trophy – and with it, Europa League football next season.

Let's get naming some of our friends over in Europe. Remember these teams for your next game of Scrabble, too.

