Quiz! Can you name every penalty shootout taker in a domestic cup final ever?
By Mark White published
A quarter of all players to have taken penalties in English cup shootouts… took them yesterday
You have 12 minutes to guess 87 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name Liverpool’s line-ups from their last six European finals since 2001?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Poor Kepa. He doesn't have the most illustrious record in the League Cup, does he?
Three years after Chelsea's ill-fated final in which the Spaniard refused to be substituted for a penalty shootout – described by Martin Tyler yesterday as an "Arriza-palaver" – Kepa was the keeper being brought on for the spot-kicks yesterday.
It didn't quite go to plan. The £70m man didn't save any of Liverpool's 11 penalties before skying the decisive penalty himself. They say that penalty shootouts are a lottery – so that seems the equivalent of losing your winning ticket down a drain.
Back in the day, Kepa would never have to have endured such a fate. Cup finals used to go to replays until the 2001 edition of the League Cup brought us our first-ever shootout. There have been a fair few since – so who's stepped up for the spot-kicks?
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ goals in European competition?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.