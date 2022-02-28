Quiz! Can you name every penalty shootout taker in a domestic cup final ever?

You have 12 minutes to guess 87 players.

Poor Kepa. He doesn't have the most illustrious record in the League Cup, does he?

Three years after Chelsea's ill-fated final in which the Spaniard refused to be substituted for a penalty shootout – described by Martin Tyler yesterday as an "Arriza-palaver" – Kepa was the keeper being brought on for the spot-kicks yesterday.

It didn't quite go to plan. The £70m man didn't save any of Liverpool's 11 penalties before skying the decisive penalty himself. They say that penalty shootouts are a lottery – so that seems the equivalent of losing your winning ticket down a drain.

Back in the day, Kepa would never have to have endured such a fate. Cup finals used to go to replays until the 2001 edition of the League Cup brought us our first-ever shootout. There have been a fair few since – so who's stepped up for the spot-kicks?

