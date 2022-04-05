Quiz! Can you name every club Liverpool have played in the Champions League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 69 clubs to guess.

In 29 years of the Champions League, Liverpool have only been involved 13 times. They've reached the final on four of those occasions.

When you break down the record like that, it's pretty phenomenal. That's a better average than most other clubs, suggesting that the old adage is true: anything can happen with Liverpool in Europe.

Over the years, the great and the good have visited Anfield for a European night under the lights. Giants of the game and minnows alike.

But can you remember them all?

