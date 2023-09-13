Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever hosted the European Championship?

Five minutes on the clock, 21 countries to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every England vs Scotland scorer since 1996?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

In 2016, FFT boldly stated that the Euros was a better tournament than the World Cup. No, really: it was on the front of the mag.

Well, it didn't quite feel like that when Iceland knocked England out but the fact remains that it's a blooming good tournament. It's given us shock winners, classic moments and theoretically, it's one your team stands a better of chance of getting to, let alone winning.

Over the past few decades, plenty of countries have had the honour of hosting, with Euro 2020 going all over the continent…

The tickets for Euro 2024 go on sale soon – but where will it be?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?