Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever hosted the European Championship?
We're gearing up for the Euros next summer – who's hosted it before, though?
Five minutes on the clock, 21 countries to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every England vs Scotland scorer since 1996?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes
In 2016, FFT boldly stated that the Euros was a better tournament than the World Cup. No, really: it was on the front of the mag.
Well, it didn't quite feel like that when Iceland knocked England out but the fact remains that it's a blooming good tournament. It's given us shock winners, classic moments and theoretically, it's one your team stands a better of chance of getting to, let alone winning.
Over the past few decades, plenty of countries have had the honour of hosting, with Euro 2020 going all over the continent…
The tickets for Euro 2024 go on sale soon – but where will it be?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
