Quiz! Can you name every England player to play in a major tournament semi-final?
Just 53 England players have featured in a European Championship or World Cup semi-final, with more set to join the list tonight
England have made a habit of progressing to the latter stages of major tournaments under Gareth Southgate.
Wednesday's semi-final will be third of his tenure, having reached at least the same stage at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.
Providing there are no injuries or surprise selections, a handful of players will have featured in all three games, but your knowledge of the national team needs to extend as far back as 1966 for this quiz.
We're giving you 8 minutes to name the 53 players who have played in a major tournament semi-final for England.
That means there are three World Cups (1966, 1990 and 2018) and two European Championships (1996 and 2020) to consider.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name overall? On your marks, get set, go!
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.