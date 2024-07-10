Quiz! Can you name every England player to play in a major tournament semi-final?

Just 53 England players have featured in a European Championship or World Cup semi-final, with more set to join the list tonight

England have made a habit of progressing to the latter stages of major tournaments under Gareth Southgate.

Wednesday's semi-final will be third of his tenure, having reached at least the same stage at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

