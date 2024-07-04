Quiz! Can you guess these 50 Euros stars from their career path?

By
published

We love a career path quiz! Test your footballing IQ with this European Championship-themed trivia

Who's this mystery player?
Who's this mystery player? (Image credit: Future)

Who doesn't love some career-path trivia to really get your creative juices flowing?

Well, it would appear it's your lucky day, as we've compiled the ultimate list of European Championship stars - past and present - to see what you're made of when it comes to sounding out who is who in our latest specialist quiz.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.