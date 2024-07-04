Quiz! Can you guess these 50 Euros stars from their career path?

Who doesn't love some career-path trivia to really get your creative juices flowing?

Well, it would appear it's your lucky day, as we've compiled the ultimate list of European Championship stars - past and present - to see what you're made of when it comes to sounding out who is who in our latest specialist quiz.

We want you to simply tell us who is who based on their club history. That could be a big ask, but we every faith your football knowledge will help you through this tricky test. Fancy your chances? Let's do it!

We're giving you an unlimited time limit to name 50 players from only their career paths within the beautiful game. You'll get to see where they've been, for how long, plus how many appearances and even goals they scored - so no complaining!

Remember, there are some players that have not featured at Euro 2024, so we are really asking you to delve right into pandora's box to find the answer to these questions.

Think you've got what it takes? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name? Let's find out, shall we!

