Quiz! Can you name the 25 highest-scoring players across Europe in 2024?

Kylian Mbappe has turned out for two of the continent's biggest sides this calendar year

The year 2024 has been another jam-packed with goals across Europe’s top divisions, and we’ve compiled a quiz to test how many of the top scorers you can name.

There are, of course, players from European heavyweights like Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid on this list, but naming those who’ve been banging them in for Cercle Brugge and Anderlecht this year might produce a little more head scratching.

Golden boots have been hotly contested around the continent, with as many as seven players breaching the 30-goal barrier.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images) QUIZ Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for?

The best of them, turning out for Sporting no less, managed to claim a mind-frazzling 51 goals in the calendar year – he’s sure to be sought after in the new year.

We want to commemorate the goal-filled year the best way we know how: testing your knowledge of it!

There are five minutes on the clock for this one, and we’re looking for the 25 players who have scored the most goals for their club in 2024.

Can you name them all? Be sure to post your final score to @FourFourTwo on X, and share this quiz with your mates to see how you compare.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Quiz! Can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 male professional footballers to feature at Soccer Aid?

Quiz! Can you name every BBC Goal of the Season of the Premier League era?

Quiz! Can you name every cover star from a FIFA/EA Sports FC game?