Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?

As England get set for their Euro 2024 opener, we're testing you on their favourite opponents

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring the third goal during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

It's another of our big football quizzes, as we ask you to name every single team that England have a 100 per cent record against. 

The Three Lions are getting ready to begin their Euro 2024 tilt this evening, with Serbia first up in Group C.

