Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?

It's another of our big football quizzes, as we ask you to name every single team that England have a 100 per cent record against.

The Three Lions are getting ready to begin their Euro 2024 tilt this evening, with Serbia first up in Group C.

Clashes against Denmark and Slovakia follow as Gareth Southgate's men go about attempting to end 58 years of hurt – so let's be as positive as we possibly can and look back on all the times this nation have only won.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While England are favourites to win their group, it won't be a pushover, just as the cliche that there are no easy games in international football suggests. However, the Three Lions do have a perfect record against 30 teams.

We've put eight minutes on the clock to name all of these 30 countries. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

