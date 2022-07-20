Quiz! Can you name every nation England have ever faced at a major tournament?

10 minutes on the clock, 161 nations to guess – some appear more than once, though.

Club rivalries are simple. You tend to have a derby against the team situated geographically nearest to you – while all other rivalries are born from competition.

Take Liverpool, for example, who have Everton and Manchester United as their direct rivals. It's easy to work out why. It's a little harder to see some of England's rivals.

That goes for the men's and women's teams. Of course, the Three Lions and Lionesses both feel passionately about playing fellow Britons – but given how big tournaments tend to pair England up with the same few nations, there are rivalries against all kinds of countries.

With today's quiz, we're asking you to remember some of the biggest fixtures in international football for this country ever – plus a few of the more obscure group games and knockout fixtures that England have played over the years.

