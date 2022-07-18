Quiz! Can you name every English town or city to host a World Cup or Euros game in either men's or women's tournaments?
OK, so you might know every city that hosted a Euro 96 game… how about Euro 2022?
Five minutes on the clock, 20 towns and cities to guess.
It costs a small fortune to host a football tournament. Millions and millions.
And yet every time a World Cup or Euros comes up for bidding for, there are always plenty of countries ready to step up and pay for it.
Not only is it great for the towns to have the carnival atmosphere of a World Cup or Euros, it's great for the nation's image as a whole (assuming it goes well, of course). In England, we've hosted a few big tournaments over the years and by and large, have done a good job.
But where have these competitions been held?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
