Quiz! Can you name every player who has started and won two or more FA Cup finals in the last 20 years?

England's beautiful game would be where it is today without the FA Cup.

A tournament that has run for over 150 years, only those held in the highest esteem have been able to lift the coveted prize. But what about that select group of players that have done so twice?

In FourFourTwo's latest quiz, we are simply asking you to name every player who has started and won two or more FA Cup finals in the last 20 years. Fancy your chances, scroll down and give this one a whirl...

We are giving you just 10 minutes to name all 33 players who have done so in the last twenty years.

Struggling for one elusive player? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get?

Off you pop!

