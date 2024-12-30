Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

Football quiz time – and it's all about the FA Cup.

The first FA Cup final of a new century was also the last of its kind too.

In 2000, Chelsea beat Aston Villa by a single goal as English football waved farewell to Wembley Stadium. The Twin Towers were never to host a Cup game again, replaced by an iconic arch. In between, we used the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.

Since 2000, the usual suspects have lit up the FA Cup final, in Cardiff and the new Wembley alike.

But… who exactly? We're not counting own goals, you'll be pleased to hear.

You have 10 minutes to guess 57 players. We're not counting own goals or penalty shootout heroics - sorry Patrick Vieira in 2005.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

