Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?
The Cup's around the corner – but who's been a hero of the final before?
Football quiz time – and it's all about the FA Cup.
The first FA Cup final of a new century was also the last of its kind too.
In 2000, Chelsea beat Aston Villa by a single goal as English football waved farewell to Wembley Stadium. The Twin Towers were never to host a Cup game again, replaced by an iconic arch. In between, we used the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff.
Since 2000, the usual suspects have lit up the FA Cup final, in Cardiff and the new Wembley alike.
But… who exactly? We're not counting own goals, you'll be pleased to hear.
You have 10 minutes to guess 57 players. We're not counting own goals or penalty shootout heroics - sorry Patrick Vieira in 2005.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every nation to win a men's football medal at the Olympic Games since 1900?
Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?
Quiz! Who wore this England kit?
Quiz! Can you name Jurgen Klopp's 30 most expensive signings ever?
Quiz! How well do you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.