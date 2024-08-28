Quiz! Can you name every Premier League hat-trick scorer since 2000?

It's our football quiz of the day. Today, we want you to name every Premier League hat-trick scorer of the 21st Century.

The first hat-trick in the Premier League was scored by Eric Cantona. That came all the way back in the first season of the competition.

Ever since then, the great and the good have followed suit. Can you name them?

From perfect hat-tricks, hat-tricks in losses and hat-tricks with penalties, we're looking for every single one scored in the 21st Century today. There are over 150 players who have done it – so it's not easy.

We're looking just for the player's name. The date of their last hat-trick should give you a clue as to their era – as should their nationality and club.

There are 152 players to guess, with 20 minutes on the clock for this one. Good luck!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo. Share with your mates, too!

