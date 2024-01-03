Quiz! Can you name every team Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United and Everton?

10 minutes on the clock, 211 teams to guess.

Management is a tough business - especially for an England legend who is also the leading scorer for one of the greatest clubs in world football.

But before being sacked by Birmingham City, plying his trade with DC United and struggling under a transfer embargo at Derby County, Wayne Rooney was busy terrorising defences in the Premier League across two spells at boyhood side Everton and, of course, with Manchester United.

In total, Wazza bagged 281 goals in competitive matches in all competitions for the Red Devils and Toffees combined, so while his managerial career might not have taken off with the same vigour and verve as his playing career, FFT has decided to pay homage to his goalscoring prowess.

We just want you to tell us every team he scored those goals against - apologies for the obscure European sides sneaking onto this list...

