Quiz! Can you name every team Wolves have beaten since they were promoted in 2018?
Wolves continue their Europa League campaign behind closed doors tonight – but can you name every team they have beaten in the last two seasons?
Eight minutes on the clock, 42 teams to guess.
When Nuno's Wolves were promoted in 2018, did you really think we'd be sat here, a year and a half later?
They're in the last-16 of a European competition. They were the best side in England last year outside of the big six - they're looking like they could be within that top six bracket this season.
They even reached an FA Cup semi in between all that.
Mighty Wolverhampton have taken a fair few scalps over the last couple of years - how many of their victims can you name?
