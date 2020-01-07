Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Manchester City v Manchester United’s League Cup semi-final, January 2010?

There are seven minutes on the clock for you to name every player who appeared in the first leg of the 2010 League Cup semi-final on January 19.

The Manchester derby takes place on Tuesday night in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. But, we hear you ask, when was the last time City and United met at this stage of this competition (no, we definitely heard someone ask, honest)?

The answer, helpfully, is 10 years ago this month – providing us with a useful marker for how far both teams have come over the course of the 2010s.

In that first leg (of what was then the Carling Cup) at the Etihad, City came out on top 2-1, with two goals from a former United striker, while an ageing Welsh winger bagged a reply for the Reds. City’s legendary four-time title-winning captain played further up the field than we are used to seeing, while a couple of former England regulars came off the bench for United.

