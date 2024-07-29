Quiz! Can you name every nation to win a men's football medal at the Olympic Games since 1900?

Time for today's football quiz: we want you to name every country to have ever won a men's football medal at the Olympic Games.

This sport has a complicated relationship with the Games, after all. For most of its existence, the Olympics has been seen as a second-rate competition.

Because the World Cup is the big one. Cycling and kayaking don't really have an equivalent, right?

But still, there have been big winners in this event at the Olympics since football was added in 1900. One nation even has stars on its jersey to represent being champion of the world in football from tournaments won at Olympic Games.

We're looking for the two finalists and winner of the third-place play-off from every Olympic Games, ever. 10 minutes on the clock, 81 nations to guess. Two housekeeping checks: there was no bronze medal awarded in 1900, one Games saw the same nation awarded gold and silver and in 1972, both losing semi-finalists shared the bronze.

