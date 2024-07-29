Quiz! Can you name every nation to win a men's football medal at the Olympic Games since 1900?

Football isn't the biggest deal at the Olympics - but these nations have all stood a-top a podium for efforts in the sport

Visitors take photos next to Olympic and Paraolympic rings near Plaza de la Bastilla ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 15, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Time for today's football quiz: we want you to name every country to have ever won a men's football medal at the Olympic Games. 

This sport has a complicated relationship with the Games, after all. For most of its existence, the Olympics has been seen as a second-rate competition.

