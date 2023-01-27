Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up from the FA Cup final against Chelsea in 2002?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Arsenal have a hell of a lot of history in the FA Cup… and Arsene Wenger does in particular.

Le Professeur won the trophy seven times – more than anyone else – and 2002 was a vintage year for the Frenchman. The year before, the Gunners had lost the final to Liverpool and a Michael Owen smash-and-grab. The year after, they'd retain the trophy against Southampton.

But this was the year that Arsenal took on Chelsea in the showpiece in Cardiff and put on a display to make Gooners proud. Two exquisite goals won the day.

Can you tell us the 11 players who lined up in the Welsh sun that afternoon?

