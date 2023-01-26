Quiz! Can you name the Portsmouth line-up from the FA Cup final against Cardiff City in 2008?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

They say that anything can happen in the FA Cup… but it rarely does, does it?

In the last 22 years, the Cup has either been won by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City in 20 of those seasons. That's quite some dominance from five or the top six.

The other two years? Wigan Athletic's incredible underdog final against City… and Portsmouth in 2008. 15 years ago this year, Pompey beat Cardiff City.

There were plenty of cult heroes in that side. How many do you remember?

