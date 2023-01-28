Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona line-up from the Champions League final against Manchester United in 2009?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?

In 2009, Pep Guardiola became the youngest manager ever to win the Champions League or European Cup.

It was a vindication of a big decision. When Barcelona were appointing their new manager, they turned down the great Jose Mourinho, turning instead to the Barça B coach who simply got the club. They knew that Mourinho would win things and that goals would rain… but it wasn't quite going to be in the way that they knew.

Mourinho was reportedly fuming, while one of Guardiola's first decisions was to oust the likes of Ronaldinho and Deco, while asking his bosses to send one of his players to the Olympics. It was a bold start – and the season ended in Rome in a Champions League final.

It could hardly have gone better. That trophy was one of a treble that season – he ended the calendar year with six.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?