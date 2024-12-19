Quiz! Can you name the most successful clubs from the top 25 leagues in the world?
Who's top dog in each top tier across the world?
Time for a football quiz? Today we want you to name the most successful clubs on Earth. Ever!
The beautiful game began in the UK, but we took it to the world.
It was in the late 19th and early 20th Century that Brits travelled to the corners of the globe, teaching the confused locals about how to kick a ball. They went to South America, the depths of Europe too, and eventually, the sport grew and conquered every continent on Earth.
There are stories of how Italians, Hungarians and Argentinians all played football because a mad Englishman set up a sports club in their town - just look what the game's become.
We've listed the top 25 top tiers on Earth according to revenue. Can you name the most successful club in each country?
Ten minutes on the clock, 25 clubs to guess.
Ten minutes on the clock, 25 clubs to guess.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.