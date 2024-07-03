Quiz! Can you name every league to supply a player at Euro 2024?

It's quiz time again at FourFourTwo as we're asking if you can name every league from across the world that has supplied at least one player at Euro 2024.

You can enter a country's name or a league – we'll accept either.

A total of 624 players were selected across the 24 teams that qualified for this summer's tournament in Germany and they came from a total of 35 different leagues.

Some are obvious, as Europe's major leagues all feature, but others will test your knowledge of both football and geography to the core.

We've put 10 minutes on the clock for you to name all 35 leagues and you may just need every second. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

How many can you name?

