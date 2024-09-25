Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax?

Manchester United lifted the Europa League trophy in Jose Mourinho's first season at the club

It's another football quiz – let's recall Manchester United's XI from the Europa League final in 2017.

The success was the third European trophy lifted by the Red Devils over the previous two decades following the famous 1999 treble-winning season and the 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea in Moscow, and it capped off an impressive debut campaign under Jose Mourinho.

