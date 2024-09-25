Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the 2017 Europa League final against Ajax?

It's another football quiz – let's recall Manchester United's XI from the Europa League final in 2017.

The success was the third European trophy lifted by the Red Devils over the previous two decades following the famous 1999 treble-winning season and the 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea in Moscow, and it capped off an impressive debut campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Despite a haul of three honours in his first campaign, Mourinho could only guide United to sixth place in the Premier League as a massive £200m+ worth of incomings the previous summer continued to find their feet.

The Red Devils oversaw a turbulent campaign ahead of reaching the final in Sweden, topping a group containing Fenerbahce, Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk with 13 points from an available 18.

A dominant 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Ettiene saw Paul Pogba reunited with his brother Florentin, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed his first and only Manchester United hat trick in the home leg.

Mourinho's side then slogged to a 2-1 win across two legs over Russian outfit Rostov before being taken to extra time by Anderlecht and scraping past Celta Vigo in the semi-final.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of that Man United team can you name?

