Quiz! Can you name the Lazio line-up from the game against AC Milan in 2001?
Back when Lazio were one of the most exciting teams in Europe, with stars across the side
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
It was between 20 and 30 years ago that historians believe that Italian football peaked.
Serie A was the place to be, with Ronaldo at Inter, Parma's super team and Juventus flying, too. Roma won the title in 2001 – and just across the Eternal City, Lazio had some stars, as well.
They've been up and down ever since but those of a certain age remember those bright, sky-blue jerseys fondly and recall some of the stars who lit up the league at the time.
They lost this game – but who played?
