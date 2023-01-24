Quiz! Can you name the Lazio line-up from the game against AC Milan in 2001?

By Mark White
published

Back when Lazio were one of the most exciting teams in Europe, with stars across the side

Alessandro Nesta of Lazio pleads with the referee during the Serie A 4th Round League match between Milan and Lazio, played at the San Siro Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: Grazia Neri/ALLSPORT)

It was between 20 and 30 years ago that historians believe that Italian football peaked. 

Serie A was the place to be, with Ronaldo at Inter, Parma's super team and Juventus flying, too. Roma won the title in 2001 – and just across the Eternal City, Lazio had some stars, as well.

They've been up and down ever since but those of a certain age remember those bright, sky-blue jerseys fondly and recall some of the stars who lit up the league at the time.

They lost this game – but who played?

