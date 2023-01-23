Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the game against Fulham in 2001?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Juventus line-up from the game against Atalanta in 2018?

The photo above is Sergey Rebrov. He came off the bench and netted the fourth goal in a 4-0 rout.

Tottenham weren't as big time in 2001. They had a much smaller stadium and were managed by Glenn Hoddle rather than a cultured Italian serial winner. But they still played some decent football every now and then.

In this particular game, one player scored the 10,000th Premier League goal.

That's all we're giving you – now tell us who played for the Lilywhites that day.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?