Quiz! Can you name the Tottenham Hotspur line-up from the game against Fulham in 2001?
A classic Spurs side from the early noughties – how many can you name?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
The photo above is Sergey Rebrov. He came off the bench and netted the fourth goal in a 4-0 rout.
Tottenham weren't as big time in 2001. They had a much smaller stadium and were managed by Glenn Hoddle rather than a cultured Italian serial winner. But they still played some decent football every now and then.
In this particular game, one player scored the 10,000th Premier League goal.
That's all we're giving you – now tell us who played for the Lilywhites that day.
