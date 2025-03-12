Quiz! Can you get 100% in our England 'Golden Generation' quiz?

By
published

We've devised 10 questions on the talent-packed England team of the mid-2000s for you

England
England's 'Golden Generation' were unable to end the Three Lions trophy drought in the 2000s (Image credit: PA)

Twenty years ago England had a world-class crop of players who looked destined to end the Three Lions decades-long wait for a major trophy.

England's 'Golden Generation' announced their arrival in September 2001, when Sven-Goran Eriksson masterminded a stunning 5-1 win over Germany in Munich.

The likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, Steve Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole and more gave England one of their strongest teams in years and hopes of a tournament had rarely been higher for a generation.

Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Bolton in February 2004.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?

Alas, for all of England's individual brilliance, they could not hit the same heights collectively as Sven's side were unable to get past the quarter-final stage of a major tournament.

But how well can you remember their exploits? We've devised our latest fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge.

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

