Quiz! Can you get 100% in our England 'Golden Generation' quiz?

England's 'Golden Generation' were unable to end the Three Lions trophy drought in the 2000s

Twenty years ago England had a world-class crop of players who looked destined to end the Three Lions decades-long wait for a major trophy.

England's 'Golden Generation' announced their arrival in September 2001, when Sven-Goran Eriksson masterminded a stunning 5-1 win over Germany in Munich.

The likes of Michael Owen, David Beckham, Steve Gerrard, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole and more gave England one of their strongest teams in years and hopes of a tournament had rarely been higher for a generation.

Alas, for all of England's individual brilliance, they could not hit the same heights collectively as Sven's side were unable to get past the quarter-final stage of a major tournament.

But how well can you remember their exploits? We've devised our latest fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge.

There's no time limit for this one and 10 testing questions to answer.

