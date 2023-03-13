Quiz! Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for?

By Mark White
published

This might be the hardest football quiz you do today…

Brazilian Rivaldo embraces forward Ronaldo (R) after he scored the second goal, 16 June at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, during their 1998 Soccer World Cup group A first round match against Morocco. Brazil won 3-0.
(Image credit: ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images)

No time limit on this one, 100 players to guess. 

So… did so and so really play for such and such… or did you just imagine it?

As much as we all love a one-club man in football, there's nothing like a journeyman, either. Football can take you to the strangest places – and sometimes, it can take you exactly where you'd expect that certain player to play.

We've taken 100 footballers, past and present, and totalled listed three clubs they played for… before adding one they didn't. Your task is very, very simple.

How many of these red herrings can you spot?

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 