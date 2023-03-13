Quiz! Can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for?

No time limit on this one, 100 players to guess.

So… did so and so really play for such and such… or did you just imagine it?

As much as we all love a one-club man in football, there's nothing like a journeyman, either. Football can take you to the strangest places – and sometimes, it can take you exactly where you'd expect that certain player to play.

We've taken 100 footballers, past and present, and totalled listed three clubs they played for… before adding one they didn't. Your task is very, very simple.

How many of these red herrings can you spot?

