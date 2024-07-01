Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?

By
published

It's a Euros legend quiz, focusing on one of England's greatest-ever strikers

Alan Shearer, England - Euro 96
(Image credit: PA Images)

Time for another quiz – how much do you know about Alan Shearer?

Every Monday during the European Championship, we're bringing you a quiz specifically about a Euros legend. Today, it's Wor Al.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 