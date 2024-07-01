Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Alan Shearer quiz?
It's a Euros legend quiz, focusing on one of England's greatest-ever strikers
Time for another quiz – how much do you know about Alan Shearer?
Every Monday during the European Championship, we're bringing you a quiz specifically about a Euros legend. Today, it's Wor Al.
Shearer starred for the Three Lions when football came home in 1996. But how much do you know about the Geordie genius himself?
There's no time limit for – just 10 questions designed to test your knowledge on one of England's finest.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Especially if they're from Newcastle, of course.
How many can you get correct?
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.