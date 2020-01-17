Quiz! How many scorers from the last 20 seasons of Manchester United vs Liverpool games can you name?

Even amid a dismal post-Fergie era, it's hard to think of a fixture that Manchester United fans will have looked forward to less than this weekend's against a rampant Liverpool side.

In 2018 they faced the prospect of seeing rivals Manchester City trample over them to win the title, but pulled out a stonking second-half display to avoid the ultimatel ignominy. Ole will be hoping for some more of that magic - they've beaten the likes of Spurs and Man City this season and they're the only team in the league to have taken points from Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

We've totalled up strikes for the last two decades of Liverpool-Man United clashes, and it's the Merseysiders on top thanks to a player who has nine career goals against the red side of Manchester. United boast the greater breadth, with 29 scorers to Liverpool’s 25. They’ve also won eight league titles in that time, which some might say gives them the edge – but not us.

Whether it be in the Premier League, a domestic cup or (for the first time in 2016) in European competition, these are the players who’ve made themselves heroes/villains to each set of fans.

