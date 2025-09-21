Quiz! Can you name every player to score in an Arsenal vs Manchester City game since 2020?

Football quiz time – have you been paying attention to clashes between Arsenal and Manchester City over the years?

This has become quite the rivalry since Mikel Arteta left Pep Guardiola's coaching team to take on the Gunners job: it's gone from being a consistent six points every season for the Sky Blues to a competitive fixture with its fair bit of spice.

So for today's quiz, we're asking you to name all 43 players to have scored for either Arsenal or Manchester City against, well, Manchester City or Arsenal, since 2020 – only six minutes on the clock to name them all, too. Good luck!

