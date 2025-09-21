Quiz! Can you name every player to score in an Arsenal vs Manchester City game since 2020?
Arsenal and Manchester City take on one another again this afternoon, with this fixture becoming a cracking rivalry in recent years
Football quiz time – have you been paying attention to clashes between Arsenal and Manchester City over the years?
This has become quite the rivalry since Mikel Arteta left Pep Guardiola's coaching team to take on the Gunners job: it's gone from being a consistent six points every season for the Sky Blues to a competitive fixture with its fair bit of spice.
So for today's quiz, we're asking you to name all 43 players to have scored for either Arsenal or Manchester City against, well, Manchester City or Arsenal, since 2020 – only six minutes on the clock to name them all, too. Good luck!
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
