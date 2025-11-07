Friday Football Quiz, episode 88: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Back once again with a fiendishly difficult set of teasers
We're back, and we're ready to do it all again.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 87
Every Friday, we test your ball knowledge with the Friday Football Quiz, a football quiz that will either have you sharing your score with your mates or tearing your hair out in frustration.
20 questions coming up with no time limit, spanning the length and breadth of the beautiful game, both in recency and history, here and overseas, in the ultimate pub quiz for football lovers: so how did you do? Let us know below.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Excellent work! You've shown that your footballing knowledge is wide-ranging, but the game has many deep and curious pockets of history left to explore. We've compiled a selection of challenges, courtesy of Kwizly, that will test your recognition skills, your club history prowess, and your knowledge of a truly obscure, one-off national squad.
We start with a monumental task for any Red Devil: see if you can name every club Manchester United have faced in a major final? This spans domestic cups, the European Cup, and every major trophy final in the club’s enormous history. From there, we go from big names to big numbers with a test of national football knowledge: can you answer 100 per cent in our big German footballers quiz?
Next up, we’re asking you to name which teams wore these 50 shirts. Then, for a moment of forgotten British history, try to name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012: it was a unique team assembled for one purpose, and their names can be easily lost to time.
Finally, you can unwind with the latest puzzle from the masters of the cryptic football challenge: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 25, featuring clues on Assists, gaming sponsors and super Spaniards. Become an insider by signing up to the FourFourTwo newsletter for your daily dose of trivia brilliance.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
