Friday Football Quiz, episode 34: Can you get 20 correct answers?

The weekend is almost among us, so that means it's time for you to tackle the FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz and show off your knowledge.

This week's edition covers questions on Ballon d'Or winners, stadiums, club badges, cult heroes and more.

Are you up for the challenge?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 33

As usual, there is no limit on this latest edition of the Friday quiz, so settle in, take your time and see if you can get all 20 multiple choice questions correct.

If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…

Good luck!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Friday Football Quiz, episode 33: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's record appearance holders?

Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

Quiz! Can you name every club Chelsea have played in Europe since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every club to qualify for the Champions League from Europe's top five leagues?

Quiz! Can you name every player with two or more Champions League titles since 1992?