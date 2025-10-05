Quiz! Can you name every player to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League at Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest?
Nuno is back in the game after a brief hiatus - so tell us his favourite players ever
Today's football quiz is all about Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Portuguese back in the Premier League: our quiz today won't be West Ham United-focused, though, unfortunately, given that he's only been in the job for a week.
Instead, we're looking back in time for Espirito Santo: can you name his 30 most-used players across Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest – that's the top 10 players at each club – in just 12 minutes?
Handpicked quizzes we know you'll love
We're challenging you on historic financial windfalls and the latest video game ratings, all hosted by Kwizly: it's time to see if you're a real football mogul.
We start with a dive into the accounts and the archives. Can you name the clubs and players involved in the biggest transfer profits of all time? Then, prove your dedication to the culture by seeing how many FFT cover stars you can guess.
Now, focus on history and virtual reality. How many of the last 100 clubs to defeat the Premier League champions can you recall? Following that test of real-world upsets, check your knowledge of the virtual elite by naming the top 100-rated players in EA Sports FC 26.
Finally, there’s a new brain-teaser to conquer! Grab a pen and tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 21, which features clues on No.6s, Italian midfielders, and one-cap wonders. For even more, sign up for our newsletter below, too.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.