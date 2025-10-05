Quiz! Can you name every player to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League at Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest?

Nuno Espirito Santo is now at West Ham

Today's football quiz is all about Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese back in the Premier League: our quiz today won't be West Ham United-focused, though, unfortunately, given that he's only been in the job for a week.

Instead, we're looking back in time for Espirito Santo: can you name his 30 most-used players across Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest – that's the top 10 players at each club – in just 12 minutes?

